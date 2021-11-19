Nets’ Kevin Durant to miss first game of season due to shoulder sprain

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 5:52 pm

By ESPN.com

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain, the team announced.

Durant said Sunday that he has been getting treatment on his shooting shoulder but had been playing through the issue. Friday will mark Durant’s first missed game of the season.

The 33-year-old Durant is second in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game while also contributing 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest.

The Nets also will be without sharpshooter Joe Harris and veteran Paul Millsap against the Magic. Harris will miss his third straight game with a left ankle sprain, while Millsap is out for his fourth straight game for personal reasons.

