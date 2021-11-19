Cowboys WR Amari Cooper out two games after positive COVID-19 test

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — With three games in a 12-day span starting Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dallas Cowboys will be without wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of them after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Sources told ESPN that Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, which mandates a 10-day quarantine and will knock him out of the Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders, his former team.

Cooper should clear the protocols in time to play against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 2.

Sources said the Cowboys have not had any other coronavirus issues related to Cooper’s test. The Cowboys will fly to Kansas City after practice Saturday.

Cooper has caught 44 passes for 583 yards and five touchdowns this season, all of which rank second on the Cowboys.

The Cowboys welcomed back wide receiver Michael Gallup to action in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons after he missed seven games with a calf strain suffered in the season opener. Gallup and CeeDee Lamb will serve as the Cowboys’ top two receivers with Cedrick Wilson moving into the No. 3 slot, which he handled during Gallup’s absence.

Earlier in the season, linebacker Keanu Neal, who is also unvaccinated, missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Greg Zuerlein will return to the roster this week after spending last week on the reserve list.

Cooper’s loss is part of some potential movement on the Cowboys’ offense this week.

Left tackle Tyron Smith could return after missing two games with an ankle injury. The Cowboys are waiting to see how he responds to practice Saturday and will also weigh the quick turnaround with the Raiders game five days later. If Smith does not play, Terence Steele would start at left tackle for the third straight game.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones said Connor McGovern will start at left guard in place of Connor Williams. Coach Mike McCarthy would not go that far in his media session but acknowledged that Williams’ league-high 13 penalties are too much.

