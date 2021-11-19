Today is Friday November 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston hug it out to mark ‘The Morning Show”s second season finale

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 4:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Apple TV+

The second season of the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series The Morning Show wrapped on Thursday, and to mark the finale, its producers/stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston dropped some set shots. 

The pair posted photos from the day they wrapped the season, to commemorate the sophomore season's end. 

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family," Aniston captioned her pics. "We made it. Crawled to the finish line…and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions."

She added, "Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby!"

For her part, Reese captioned her pics in part, "Can't believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design