Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston hug it out to mark ‘The Morning Show”s second season finale

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 4:28 pm

Apple TV+

The second season of the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ series The Morning Show wrapped on Thursday, and to mark the finale, its producers/stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston dropped some set shots.

The pair posted photos from the day they wrapped the season, to commemorate the sophomore season's end.

"Goodbye for now to my @themorningshow family," Aniston captioned her pics. "We made it. Crawled to the finish line…and I could not be prouder of each and every one of these extraordinary actors, a crew that you can only dream of, and directors that held my hand on quite a wild journey of emotions."

She added, "Thank you guys for being part of the ride. That's a wrap, baby!"

For her part, Reese captioned her pics in part, "Can't believe tonight is already the FINALE!! So much gratitude to EVERY member of our cast & amazing crew for making all the magic happen!"











Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back