Jury in Texas elderly deaths trial continues deliberations

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 4:20 pm

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury continues to deliberate in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span. The jurors are considering the capital murder charge against 48-year-old Billy Chemirmir in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. They appeared to be at an impasse Friday after closing arguments ended Thursday. They told the court in a note tthat they were “hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one.” Dallas County Judge Raquel Jones has not granted motions for a mistrial from Chemirmir’s lawyers and told the jury to continue deliberations.

