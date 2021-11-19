Today is Friday November 19, 2021
Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 4:25 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas’ ban on abortion after roughly six weeks. The court said on its website Friday that the justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term. There’s no guarantee the two cases over the Texas law will be resolved then. But the court put the Texas cases on a rarely used fast track and Monday is probably the last chance to decide them before the justices hear arguments Dec. 1 in another abortion case.



