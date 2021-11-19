Discovery+ launching documentary series ‘Johnny vs. Amber’

Discovery has announced its creating a documentary series about one of Hollywood's messiest divorces.

Johnny vs. Amber is a two-part series about the mega-hyped relationship, and eventual acrimonious split, of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Each episode of the two-show series will see the situation from both sides. "Depp's film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image," Discovery says, "While Heard's film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fuelled monster."

The series will feature footage from the lawyers involved in the divorce, from people close to the pair, and from Depp and Heard's own text exchanges. Viewers will also "examine extensive footage and audio recordings filmed by the couple themselves."

Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011's The Rum Diary, and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They split a year later, and their divorce saw each star leveling abuse charges against each other.

Johnny vs. Amber will be available to watch on Discovery+ later this year.

Clare Laycock, head of entertainment at Discovery, said in a statement, "The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that powered #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us all."

Laycock called it a, "multi-layered story into something both engrossing and horrifying."

