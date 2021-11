Breaking News: Jury reaches verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 12:18 pm

Breaking News: Jury reaches verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial – A Wisconsin jury has reached a verdict in the homicide case against Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who claimed he shot three men, two fatally, in self-defense during a 2020 protest. Rittenhouse’s mother was seen praying, locked in arms with her son’s spokesman, David Hancock, as they awaited the verdict.

Rittenhouse had pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

A charge of violating a curfew that was imposed during the protests in Kenosha was dropped during the trial.

PHOTO: Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional while on the witness stand during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., Nov. 10, 2021.

ABC NewsABC News

Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional while on the witness stand during his trial at the Ke…

If convicted on all felony charges, Rittenhouse, 18, faces a sentence of life in prison.

The charges stem from the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and a shooting that left 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz wounded.

MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial, Ahmaud Arbery case both expected to hinge on video

During his testimony, Rittenhouse said he shot all three men with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in self-defense.

“I didn’t intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me,” Rittenhouse repeatedly said, at one point breaking down and sobbing on the witness stand.

MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial begins: Key takeaways from Day 1

The chaos in Kenosha unfolded on Aug. 25, 2020, after protests erupted over a police officer shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Riots, vandalism and looting broke out, prompting an online call for armed “patriots” to come to the city to protect lives and property.

Rittenhouse, who was then 17, answered the call to help, his attorney, Mark Richards, said. Rittenhouse, who said he was a nursing student at Arizona State University and a former firefighter EMT cadet, claimed during his testimony that his primary purpose for going to downtown Kenosha on the night of the shootings was to provide first aid to people in need.

MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial: Key takeaways from Day 5

The prosecutors’ case hinged heavily on multiple videos showing Rittenhouse shooting the unarmed Rosenbaum as well as Huber, who allegedly struck him with a skateboard twice.

Video also captured Rittenhouse shooting Grosskreutz, a trained paramedic, in the right bicep after Grosskreutz approached him with a loaded pistol.

Go Back