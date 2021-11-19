Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 1:18 pm

"Tiger King 2" -- Netflix

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Tiger King (Season 2): Learn new secrets and revelations about America’s most notorious big cat owners when the hit show Tiger King continues with its second season.

Tik, Tik…Boom!: Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with his adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!, an autobiographical musical about Jonathon Larson, the creator of Rent.

Cowboy Bebop: Based on the beloved anime, watch the new series Cowboy Bebop about bounty hunters outrunning the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.



Hulu

The Great (Season 2): Find out what happens when Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own in the second season of The Great.



HBOMax

King Richard: Experience the life of tennis patriarch Richard Williams in the new film about the man who raised two of the most gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams.

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Follow four roommates as they live out their hormone-fueled lives in this new comedy series from Mindy Kaling.



Amazon Prime Video

The Wheel of Time: The fantasy series is based on the wildly popular novels by Robert Jordan.



Apple TV+

The Line: This four-part docuseries examines the case of U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who "stood accused by his own platoon in the biggest war crimes trial in a generation."

