Today is Friday November 19, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 1:18 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


"Tiger King 2" -- Netflix

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Tiger King (Season 2): Learn new secrets and revelations about America’s most notorious big cat owners when the hit show Tiger King continues with its second season.

Tik, Tik…Boom!Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with his adaptation of tick, tick...BOOM!, an autobiographical musical about Jonathon Larson, the creator of Rent.

Cowboy BebopBased on the beloved anime, watch the new series Cowboy Bebop about bounty hunters outrunning the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.


Hulu
The Great (Season 2): Find out what happens when Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own in the second season of The Great.


HBOMax
King Richard: Experience the life of tennis patriarch Richard Williams in the new film about the man who raised two of the most gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams.

The Sex Lives of College Girls: Follow four roommates as they live out their hormone-fueled lives in this new comedy series from Mindy Kaling.


Amazon Prime Video
The Wheel of Time: The fantasy series is based on the wildly popular novels by Robert Jordan.


Apple TV+
The Line: This four-part docuseries examines the case of U.S. Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who "stood accused by his own platoon in the biggest war crimes trial in a generation." 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design