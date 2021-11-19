From ‘Hawkeye’, to ‘Home Alone’, to ‘The Santa Clause’, Disney+ unwraps seasonal slate for the holidays

From ‘Hawkeye’, to ‘Home Alone’, to ‘The Santa Clause’, Disney+ unwraps seasonal slate for the holidaysPosted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 8:00 am
The days are getting shorter, but luckily as we head into the holidays, Disney+ already has a full slate of seasonal goodies for you to unwrap on those cold winter nights.
Have a movie night with friends and family with the newly released Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Aisling Bea, or spend a weekend binge watching all of The Simpsons' Christmas specials.
Marvel Studios' latest show Hawkeye debuts on November 24, with a decidedly "Christmas in New York" settling. Classics such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone and The Santa Clause are also available to watch on Disney+, and there are even holiday-themed episodes of throwback shows like Kim Possible and Even Stevens to check out this season.
Here's the full list:
Movies and specials
‘Twas the Night
12 Dates of Christmas
A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa -- premiering Nov. 19
Babes in Toyland
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Christmas…Again?! -- premiering Dec. 3
Cloud 9
Cool Runnings
Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special -- premiering Nov. 26
Ernest Saves Christmas -- premiering Nov. 26
Frozen
Frozen 2
Full-Court Miracle
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4 -- premiering Dec. 17
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist -- premiering Dec. 17
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Ice Age -- premiering Dec. 3
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas -- premiering Nov. 26
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Life Size 2
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas -- premiering Dec. 10
Mickey's Christmas Carol
Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
Snow Buddies
Snowball Express
Snowglobe
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
The Disney Holiday Singalong
The Mistle-Tones
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Santa Clause
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3
The Search for Santa Paws
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Togo
Toy Story: That Time Forgot
While You Were Sleeping
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Disney+ Originals premiering during the holiday season
Hawkeye -- premiering Nov. 24
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition -- premiering Dec. 17
Godmothered
Home Sweet Home Alone
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Noelle
Once Upon a Snowman
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
From Our Family to Yours
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
Prep & Landing
Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
Puppy for Hanukkah -- premiering Nov. 19
Santa's Workshop
The Small One
The Simpsons Christmas episodes
"Bobby, It’s Cold Outside"
"Grift of the Magi"
"Holidays of Future Passed"
"I Won't Be Home for Christmas"
"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"
"Marge Be Not Proud"
"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace"
"She of Little Faith"
"Simpsons Christmas Stories"
"Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire"
"Skinner's Sense of Snow"
"The Burns and the Bees"
"The Fight Before Christmas"
"The Nightmare After Krustmas"
‘"Tis the 30th Season"
"‘Tis The Fifteenth Season"
"White Christmas Blues"
