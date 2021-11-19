From ‘Hawkeye’, to ‘Home Alone’, to ‘The Santa Clause’, Disney+ unwraps seasonal slate for the holidays

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 8:00 am

Marvel Studios

The days are getting shorter, but luckily as we head into the holidays, Disney+ already has a full slate of seasonal goodies for you to unwrap on those cold winter nights.

Have a movie night with friends and family with the newly released Home Sweet Home Alone, starring Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Aisling Bea, or spend a weekend binge watching all of The Simpsons' Christmas specials.

Marvel Studios' latest show Hawkeye debuts on November 24, with a decidedly "Christmas in New York" settling. Classics such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, Home Alone and The Santa Clause are also available to watch on Disney+, and there are even holiday-themed episodes of throwback shows like Kim Possible and Even Stevens to check out this season.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.



Here's the full list:

Movies and specials



‘Twas the Night

12 Dates of Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa -- premiering Nov. 19

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas…Again?! -- premiering Dec. 3

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special -- premiering Nov. 26

Ernest Saves Christmas -- premiering Nov. 26

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4 -- premiering Dec. 17

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist -- premiering Dec. 17

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age -- premiering Dec. 3

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas -- premiering Nov. 26

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas -- premiering Dec. 10

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year



Disney+ Originals premiering during the holiday season



Hawkeye -- premiering Nov. 24

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition -- premiering Dec. 17

Godmothered

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

From Our Family to Yours

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah -- premiering Nov. 19

Santa's Workshop

The Small One

The Simpsons Christmas episodes



"Bobby, It’s Cold Outside"

"Grift of the Magi"

"Holidays of Future Passed"

"I Won't Be Home for Christmas"

"Kill Gil, Volumes I & II"

"Marge Be Not Proud"

"Miracle on Evergreen Terrace"

"She of Little Faith"

"Simpsons Christmas Stories"

"Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire"

"Skinner's Sense of Snow"

"The Burns and the Bees"

"The Fight Before Christmas"

"The Nightmare After Krustmas"

‘"Tis the 30th Season"

"‘Tis The Fifteenth Season"

"White Christmas Blues"

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back