Scoreboard roundup — 11/18/21

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Miami 112, Washington 97

Golden State 104, Cleveland 89

Memphis 120, LA Clippers 108

Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90

Philadelphia 103, Denver 89

Utah 119, Toronto 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Montreal 0

Calgary 5, Buffalo 0

Toronto 2, NY Rangers 1

Florida 4, New Jersey 1

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3 (SO)

St. Louis 4, San Jose 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 2

Columbus 5, Arizona 4 (SO)

Edmonton 2, Winnipeg 1 (SO)

Vegas 5, Detroit 2

Carolina 2, Anaheim 1

Nashville at Ottawa (Postponed)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New England 25, Atlanta 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 88, Stony Brook 59

Xavier 71, Ohio St. 65

St. Bonaventure 67, Boise St. 61

Florida 81, Milwaukee 45

