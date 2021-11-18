Big 12 publicly reprimands Texas Tech football radio announcers

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 7:00 pm

By DAVE WILSON

The Big 12 on Wednesday issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech football radio announcers for their call of Saturday’s 41-38 home win over Iowa State.

Play-by-play host Brian Jensen and analyst John Harris were critical of the officials during the game, going so far as to list off individual names.

As a result, the league also said Jensen and Harris will be removed from calling this weekend’s home game against Oklahoma State.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

After officials overturned an apparent interception on the goal line by Red Raiders defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson with 7:25 left in the fourth quarter, the Texas Tech announcers were apoplectic.

“I’ll say it right now, the Big 12 does not want Iowa State to lose this game,” Harris said.

“Yeah, Bob Bowlsby, you need to answer to this,” Jensen added. “This is ridiculous. The inconsistency of this referee crew in favor of Iowa State. Unbelievable.”

Texas Tech students began throwing trash on the field after the interception was overturned. The officials gave an unsportsmanlike conduct call to the Red Raiders, and the students were ordered to vacate two sections and leave the stadium.

Jensen declared he had never seen anything like this officiating performance.

“The Big 12 should be embarrassed,” he said. “The Big 12 should be embarrassed with this group. We’ve only pointed out two guys. I’m gonna read ’em all to you.”

Jensen then proceeded to name on air every member of the crew.

Jensen also tweeted during the game about a call, asking why there was no review on a play that was ruled an interception, despite tight end Travis Koontz appearing to be down by contact before the ball came loose.

Texas Tech interim coach Sonny Cumbie called a timeout, but officials declined to review the play. The Red Raiders also took exception to several pass interference calls.

Texas Tech fans were vocal about the officiating on social media, and the team’s Twitter account even alluded to it in the announcement of the final score.

Still, Jensen ended up with a memorable call on Jonathan Garibay’s 62-yard field goal to win the game as time expired.

