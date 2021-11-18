Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, earns $8 million

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 6:59 pm

By ESPN.com

Koray Aldemir won the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, taking home the $8 million prize.

Aldemir beat American George Holmes at the final table in the No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Aldemir won on the 223rd hand with a two-pair of 10s and 7s, besting Holmes’ pair of Kings.

Holmes took home $4.3 million as the runner-up. There were 6,650 entries in this year’s Main Event.

