Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, earns $8 million

Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, earns $8 millionPosted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 6:59 pm
By ESPN.com
Koray Aldemir won the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, taking home the $8 million prize.
Aldemir beat American George Holmes at the final table in the No-limit Hold’em World Championship.
Aldemir won on the 223rd hand with a two-pair of 10s and 7s, besting Holmes’ pair of Kings.
Holmes took home $4.3 million as the runner-up. There were 6,650 entries in this year’s Main Event.