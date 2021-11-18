Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Koray Aldemir wins 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event, earns $8 million

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 6:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Koray Aldemir won the 2021 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, taking home the $8 million prize.

Aldemir beat American George Holmes at the final table in the No-limit Hold’em World Championship.

Aldemir won on the 223rd hand with a two-pair of 10s and 7s, besting Holmes’ pair of Kings.

Holmes took home $4.3 million as the runner-up. There were 6,650 entries in this year’s Main Event.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design