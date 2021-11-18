Titans WR A.J. Brown opens up on battle with depression, encourages others to seek help

By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown shared a powerful message about depression and suicide on social media last Friday.

Brown said in the message that he had the thoughts of taking his life last year. He felt he didn’t have hope for better days and believed everything was going wrong for him.

The 24-year-old receiver spoke to the media on Thursday to follow up on his message.

“I posted the video because I wanted to encourage others to seek help whenever they are down,” Brown said. “I didn’t take into consideration what depression really was. I grew (up) just brushing off my feelings and this got the best of me. I just wanted to put out a positive message that I’m still here, I’m growing, I’m blessed and have a lot to be thankful for.”

Brown pointed to New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore as a key person that was there for him during the dark times. The two were teammates at the University of Mississippi.

I’m addition to family, Brown thanked Titans coach Mike Vrabel for always having his door open to players to talk about anything they need to discuss.

“I appreciate A.J. (Brown’s) courage,” Vrabel said on Monday. “It is our job, it is part of our job to make sure that they can deal with the stresses of life, the stresses of professional football, the strain it sometimes puts on their family. If you are willing to ask someone how they are doing, be willing to sit there and listen to them. Don’t make it a fly by.”

Brown wouldn’t get into detail about what it was that caused him to be in a dark place. But one of the things that have since helped him on a daily basis is the his daughter who was born on April 28, 2020.

Although Brown admitted that he’s in a much better place now, he said he still speaks to a therapist to maintain his mental health.

“Us as men, our feelings aren’t too much cared about,” Brown said. “Get things off your chest. It’s OK to talk to someone. Seek help. You have to take care of your brain just like you take care of your body.”

