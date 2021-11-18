Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
Teaser for ‘South Park: Post COVID’ event shows two of the ‘South Park’ kids all grown up

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 4:42 pm
MTV Entertainment Studios ©2021 Paramount+. All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+ has dropped a sneak peek at South Park's Post Covid "exclusive event," and there's some time-shifting involved. 

According to the teaser, Kyle and Stan are now adults, looking back at the madness of the pandemic days. 

"What will the future hold?" a legend asks menacingly.

Kyle rings up Stan and asks him, "You remember when we were little, as friends we said we'd always be there for each other when things got bad?"

To which Stan replies, "What do you mean, what's happened?"

South Park: Post Covid streams exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 25 -- Thanksgiving Day.

(Video contains strong language)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



