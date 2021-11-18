Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
Report: Texas still at risk of winter power blackouts

November 18, 2021
AUSTIN (AP) – A group that oversees the reliability of the nation’s electrical sector says Texas is again at risk of blackouts this winter because of extreme weather like the catastrophic February storm that buckled the state’s electricity grid. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation issued a report Thursday saying Texas could have a nearly 40% shortfall in available power to meet demand in the event of another severe winter storm. The warnings come as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the new leadership of the state’s embattled grid signal their confidence that the lights will stay on this time. Forecasters say that although another extreme weather event isn’t highly likely, it can’t be ruled out.



