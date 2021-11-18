Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
Board of Regents authorizes UT Tyler to acquire land for new school of medicine

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 3:34 pm
Board of Regents authorizes UT Tyler to acquire land for new school of medicineAUSTIN – The University of Texas System Board of Regents authorized the University of Texas at Tyler to purchase land for its school of medicine. UT Tyler intends to finalize the purchase of approximately five acers of land located in the heart of the medical district. In a news release, UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife states  “Acquiring land for the medical education building is yet another important milestone toward the establishment of the medical school and the transform healthcare in North East Texas.”  The medical school expects to welcome its inaugural class of 40 students in June 2023.



