The ‘Queer Eye’ folks head to Texas in new season 6 teaser

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 3:42 pm
Netflix/Ilana Panich-Linsman
The gang from Queer Eye is coming back for its sixth season, and as a new teaser shows, they'll be in Austin, Texas this time around. Tan FranceAntoni PorowskiBobby BerkKaramo Brown and Jonathan Van Ness are first all seen through a set of saloon doors, walking High Noon-style down a dirt Western street. The stars are all rocking some authentic cowboy couture -- except, as one might predict, Jonathan, who rocks a black frilly skirt along with his high-heeled cowboy boots. The teaser also revealed a premiere date: December 31. Netflix declares, "This season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors head to the Lone Star state with a home base in Austin, TX. Watch as they work their life-changing magic yet again and transform the lives of deserving Texans." In June, France told Bustle that the new season is "a really special one." "[W]e're getting to hear what people have been up to the last year and a half and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives," adding, "We have the likes of front-line workers or people who have been truly affected by the pandemic." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

