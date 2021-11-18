Man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated aidnapping

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 4:09 pm

TYLER — A Smith County jury sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Johnson to life in prison Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and continuous violence against a family member. Prosecutors presented evidence that in April 2018, Johnson confined his girlfriend in a hotel room for hours and repeatedly assaulted her by hitting her in the face and strangling her, causing the victim to lose consciousness. Prosecutors say the victim was only able to escape after showing Johnson that she had dialed 911, which they say led to Johnson fleeing the scene. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, the jury also heard evidence of Johnson’s violent criminal history, which included multiple convictions for domestic battery and strangulation out of Louisiana.

