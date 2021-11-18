Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
Texas school district under civil rights investigation

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 2:29 pm
SOUTHLAKE (AP) – The Civil Rights office of the U.S. Department of Education is investigating a Texas school district after discrimination complaints of racism and sexual orientation were filed. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that OCR has opened three investigations involving the Carroll Independent School District in Southlake. Complaints begin from three years ago when two videos of white students chanting racial slurs went viral. Karen Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the school district, said in an email to the Star-Telegram that the district is fully cooperating with the investigations, but since the complaints involve students they are unable to provide or share any more specifics.



