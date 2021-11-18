Final pouring of new Rose Complex center slab

November 18, 2021

TYLER — The final pouring of the new Rose Complex center slab was performed Thursday morning, and Tyler Mayor Don Warren was on hand. He told us all went well and gave a rundown of what’s next. According to Warren, crews will be pouring the walls over the next month or so, and they’ll be erected around early January. He says for now, there likely won’t be a lot of movement on the walls, “but once you do see movement, it’ll be quick.” Warren also said everything is on track. He told us, “It’s phenomenal…the materials have been ordered…they’re being warehoused or shipped, and…we’re still looking at next fall as a completion date.” The facility will replace now-demolished Harvey Convention Center as part of a reworked complex that will see other changes as well.

