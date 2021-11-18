Former police officers wanted in carjacking and kidnapping, their chief urges them to surrender

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 11:57 am

z1b/iStock

(BALTIMORE) -- Two former Maryland police officers are now the subject of a manhunt by their former boss, and police said they should be considered armed and dangerous.

The alleged crimes began at a home in York County, Pennsylvania, this week, when former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa allegedly held a woman at gunpoint, stole her car and fled with his two daughters, ages 6 and 7, police in York said. The stolen car was found in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Vicosa and Baltimore County police officer Tia Bynum allegedly committed a kidnapping and robbery in the Cockeysville, Maryland, area, the Baltimore County Police Department said.

Vicosa was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, police said, adding that his daughters were present during the robbery.

The suspects allegedly carjacked a man and forced him to drive them, before releasing the victim unharmed, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said.

Baltimore County police said Vicosa was fired in August 2021. Police said Bynum, who was in the criminal investigations bureau, is currently suspended and stripped of police powers.

Vicosa and Bynum are wanted and considered armed and dangerous, police said, adding that they're "armed with at least one handgun and possibly several semi-automatic rifles."

Chief Hyatt began her remarks at a news conference Thursday with a personal plea to Bynum.

"Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of [Vicosa's daughters] Giana and Aaminah. Please get these two innocent and precious children to a safe location," Hyatt said. "We want to work with you on a safe and peaceful resolution."

She urged both suspects to "peacefully surrender to authorities."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back