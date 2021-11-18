Today is Thursday November 18, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Humble “Sexiest Man” Paul Rudd thinks Keanu should have gotten the tap: “I would have voted for him”

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 9:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Paul Rudd isn't letting People crowning him this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" go to his head. In fact, He would happily relinquish his title for another more deserving: Keanu Reeves

That was his wife's choice, Rudd revealed to Extra at Monday night's New York City premiere of his new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. "I mean come on, he's Keanu! I would have voted for him."

Believe it or not, the John Wick star never nabbed the title.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports Rudd hung out with his Ant-Man series co-star Bobby Cannavale and his former I Love You, Man pal-turned Brooklyn Nine-Nine lead Joe Lo Truglio in New York City on Wednesday night. 

The actors had a late dinner at the restaurant Valerie in Midtown Manhattan, where the humble Ant Man star "took the time to smile and say hello to everyone," a patron said. 

Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design