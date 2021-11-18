Humble “Sexiest Man” Paul Rudd thinks Keanu should have gotten the tap: “I would have voted for him”

Paul Rudd isn't letting People crowning him this year's "Sexiest Man Alive" go to his head. In fact, He would happily relinquish his title for another more deserving: Keanu Reeves.

That was his wife's choice, Rudd revealed to Extra at Monday night's New York City premiere of his new movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. "I mean come on, he's Keanu! I would have voted for him."

Believe it or not, the John Wick star never nabbed the title.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports Rudd hung out with his Ant-Man series co-star Bobby Cannavale and his former I Love You, Man pal-turned Brooklyn Nine-Nine lead Joe Lo Truglio in New York City on Wednesday night.

The actors had a late dinner at the restaurant Valerie in Midtown Manhattan, where the humble Ant Man star "took the time to smile and say hello to everyone," a patron said.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts theaters on Friday.

