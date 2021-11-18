Big 12 suspends Texas Tech radio announcers over comments

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 7:36 am

LUBBOCK (AP) — Texas Tech’s radio announcers have been suspended for a game by the Big 12 over comments about officiating in the Red Raiders’ 41-38 victory over Iowa State. The announcers have been publicly reprimanded by the conference and banned from calling Saturday’s home finale against No. 9 Oklahoma State. Several calls on reviews went against Texas Tech. One was an interception that was overturned near the goal line and prompted fans to throw objects on the field.

Go Back