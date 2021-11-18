UT Health paramedic dies in 2-vehicle crash

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 6:42 am

HUNT COUNTY — A UT Health paramedic died in a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Hunt County. According to our news partner KETK, DPS Troopers received a call Wednesday around 6:55 p.m. regarding a major crash on U.S. 69 north of Greenville. A Peterbilt rock-hauler truck was backing up across the two lanes of traffic along U.S. 69. A UT Health East Texas EMS ambulance was heading south on U.S. 69 and crashed into the truck-tractor, killing the driver of the ambulance. The passenger of the ambulance was transported to UT Health East Texas in stable condition. The driver of the truck-tractor was not injured. Officials are still investigating the crash. Additional information has not been released.

UT Health East Texas released the following statement:

“We are devastated by the loss of one of our team members who was involved in a two-vehicle accident while on duty Wednesday night. Another crew member was also injured. Our thoughts are with the team member’s family and friends. Our prayers are also with the injured crew member who is being treated. We have trained crisis counselors available to provide support for colleagues and employees at this difficult time.”

