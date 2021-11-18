Migrant camps grow in Mexico amid uncertainty on US policy

Posted/updated on: November 18, 2021 at 4:33 am

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) – A nighttime operation to erect chain-link fencing and impose a registry may have been the beginning of the end for a migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico, that blocks a major pedestrian crossing to the United States. But there may be more camps to follow. First lady Jill Biden sharply criticized a similar camp in Matamoros, Mexico, on a 2019 visit, saying, “It’s not who we are as Americans.” The Biden administration touted its work closing that camp in March, but new ones have sprung up in Tijuana and Reynosa.

