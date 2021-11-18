Man on trial in Texas woman’s death said he didn’t kill her

DALLAS (AP) – A man charged with killing 18 Dallas-area women told a police detective that less than an hour before his arrest a man whose name he didn’t know sold him jewelry. A relative testified earlier Wednesday that the jewelry belonged to a woman Billy Chemirmir is accused of slaying. Chemirmir is accused of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. A recording of the police interview was played Wednesday at his trial. Harris’ son-in-law earlier testified that jewelry found with Chemirmir when he was arrested belonged to her. On the tape, Chemirmir denied killing Harris.

