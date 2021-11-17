Chris Tucker owes IRS over $9 million, Rockmond Dunbar exits ‘9-1-1’, & more

The IRS is suing Chris Tucker for nearly $10 million in unpaid back taxes. The lawsuit states that the Rush Hour star owes federal taxes, tax penalties and interest from 2002, 2006, 2008 and 2010 that amount to $9.6 million, according to USA Today.

Tucker starred with Ice Cube in Friday in 1995, which was followed by Next Friday in 2002, and Friday After Next in 2002. Chris did not appear in the sequels. He recently revealed on the FlixTalk podcast why he did not continue his role as Smokey.

"I said 'man that movie became a phenomenon (but) I don't want everybody smoking weed,' " Tucker said. "I don't want to represent everyone smoking weed, I kinda made it more personal than a movie."

In other news, Rockmond Dumbar has left 9-1-1 because he refused to be vaccinated, Deadline reports. After more that four seasons, his character, Michael Grant, was written off in Monday night’s episode. “I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer,” Dunbar said in a statement. 20th Television, producer of 9-1-1, requires actors to be vaccinated or they "will not be eligible to work."

Finally, Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, reveals in her new memoir that she contemplated suicide as a child growing up in Georgia. She tells People she became depressed after constant bullying.

"I was too young to even understand what I was dealing with," she recalls. "It wasn't until I was about 29 that I really identified with the word 'depression.'"

The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose, will be published November 30. Her new series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters, premieres Sunday, November 28 on Bravo.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

