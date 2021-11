Water restored to residents in part of Marshall

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 5:02 pm

MARSHALL — As of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the water has been restored to homes affected during a temporary shut-off in Marshall. Earlier Wednesday, water on South Garrett, Mildred Lee Avenue, and Wingwood Drive was temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in a new 12” water main on Travis Street. Officials say the changeover to the new water main was completed successfully without incident.

