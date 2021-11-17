Another ‘Rust’ crew member sues, also claims Baldwin wasn’t supposed to pull the trigger

Another lawsuit has been filed against Alec Baldwin and the other producers of the Western Rust, following a shooting incident on October 21 that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured.

According to documents obtained by ABC News, the movie's script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, is claiming "assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and deliberate infliction of harm" due to the shooting.

Baldwin fired his Colt revolver at the camera during a rehearsal, striking Hutchins fatally and leaving Souza with an arm wound. Investigators say a live round was loaded in the pistol that Baldwin claims he was assured was "cold," or safe.

Mitchell, who was first to call 911 after the shooting, is being represented by attorney Gloria Allred. Mitchell's suit echoes a claim in a lawsuit filed last week by the film's head gaffer, Serge Svetnoy: that Baldwin allegedly was never supposed to pull the trigger on the pistol.

According to Mitchell's suit, three shots were to be filmed in the scene Baldwin was rehearsing. "One camera shot would be focused on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's eyes, one would be focused on a bloodstain on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's shoulder, and the third would focus on DEFENDANT BALDWIN's torso as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun."

The suit continues, "There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by DEFENDANT BALDWIN or by any other person."

Mitchell further is claiming that cost-cutting measures on the set "intentionally endangered the lives of crew members."

Investigators say "a mix" of 500 rounds were recovered from the scene. They included blanks, which can be harmful at close range; dummy rounds, which are inert; and live ammunition, which the suit says should "never" be brought onto a set.

Attorneys for the movie's armorer, Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, have claimed, without offering proof, that the film's set was sabotaged by the placement of live rounds there.

