Gohmert plans announcement on AG run by Saturday, supports NICE Act

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 4:10 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert says he’ll have an announcement by Saturday on whether he’ll run for Texas attorney general. Gohmert said last week he’d seek the post if he could raise a million dollars in ten days. He updated KTBB Wednesday afternoon, saying he doesn’t know exactly where things stand but that he will be having further conversations on the topic after this week’s session is completed. Gohmert also voiced his support of the “NICE,” or National Informed Consent Exemption, Act. According to Gohmert, “It says nobody can be forced to take a vaccination until they’ve discussed it with their physician, understand the risks — and then make an informed decision about whether or not to get it. Otherwise…they cannot be compelled to take the vaccination.” The act is currently making its way through Congress. Gohmert joins the growing chorus of people targeting vaccine mandates.

Go Back