Today is Wednesday November 17, 2021
O’Rourke raises $2M in first day of Texas governor campaign

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 2:25 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Democrat Beto O’Rourke says he raised more than $2 million after announcing this week that he is running for Texas governor. The numbers released by his campaign Wednesday show O’Rourke’s ability to still quickly pile up cash after coming off failed runs for the U.S. Senate and presidency. But the former El Paso congressman still has a long way to catch or even approach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who this summer reported having at least $55 million in campaign funds. O’Rourke launched his campaign Monday and is spending the first days of the race campaigning along the Texas-Mexico border.



