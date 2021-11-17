Today is Wednesday November 17, 2021
Texas abortion ban stays in force as justices mull outcome

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 1:05 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Supreme Court’s extraordinarily rushed arguments over Texas’ unique abortion law, and still no word from the justices. They raised expectations of quick action by putting the case on a rarely-used fast track. The court’s silence means that women in Texas cannot get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. That’s before some women know they’re pregnant and long before high court rulings dating to 1973 that allow states to ban abortion. There’s been no signal on when the court might act and no formal timetable for reaching a decision.



