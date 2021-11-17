Virtual Meeting set for Mobberly Complete Street Project

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 12:33 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview has scheduled a virtual public meeting for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, to discuss the public input received regarding the Mobberly Avenue Complete Street Project. Officials are due to present draft conceptual designs that incorporate feedback from two public meetings as well as those who work and live along Mobberly Avenue. According to a news release, the project will consist of reducing the number of travel lanes from 5 to 3 to add buffered bike lanes and improve existing sidewalks. The stated goal of the project is to make Mobberly Avenue safe and accessible for both pedestrians and cyclists and efficiently manage existing and future traffic demands. Click here for all the details.

Go Back