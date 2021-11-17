Today is Wednesday November 17, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Update on early warning sirens in Marshall

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Update on early warning sirens in MarshallMARSHALL — The city of Marshall is offering an update on its early warning sirens. Officials say some the sirens did not activate during severe weather October 27. According to a city news release, “Diagnoses of the issues have since been determined and repairs to the defective sirens are scheduled to be made as soon as possible. Though no injuries or any significant damages were reported, failure of any of our alert systems is of our utmost concern and repairs remain a part of the city’s highest priorities.” Officials also say, “When inclement weather is approaching and in the event of a siren malfunction, continue to rely on local weather stations, internet, and radio broadcasts for pertinent information in case a warning is issued.” You can get more details here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design