Palestine man pleads guilty to capital murder in infant son’s death

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 11:59 am

PALESTINE – A Palestine man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to a capital murder charge in the death of his infant son. According to our news partner KETK, 36-year-old Jerry Torrez was arrested in November 2019 after his 4-month-old son Nathaniel was brought to an ER with numerous rib fractures, a fractured right arm, and a skull fracture that led to a brain bleed. Nathaniel was flown to a Houston facility for further treatment but died one month later. Torrez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has not released as of this writing where he will be sent to serve his sentence.

