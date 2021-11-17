Actor, Longview native Heath Freeman dies

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 11:52 am

AUSTIN — Actor and producer Heath Freeman, known for his roles in “NCIS” and “Bones,” has died at the age of 41, his manager announced Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, Freeman was from Longview and graduated from Pine Tree High School. According to NBC News, manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed his death Tuesday morning, although the circumstances surrounding Freeman’s death are not yet known. Freeman’s IMDb page says he played killer Howard Epps on “Bones” from 2005 to 2007 and Benjamin Frank on “NCIS.” Freeman’s body was transported from Austin, where he resided, to Rader Funeral Home in his hometown of Longview.

