To the 'Afterlife': Dan Aykroyd's Crystal Head Vodka suggests spooky cocktails to toast new 'Ghostbusters' movie

Posted/updated on: November 17, 2021 at 9:42 am

Courtesy Crystal Head Vodka

In addition to co-creating one of the most beloved film franchises of all time in Ghostbusters, fan of the paranormal Dan Aykroyd is committed to being in the spirits business: he has a pretty good side hustle as the founder of the award-winning vodka brand Crystal Head.

And for his return Friday as Dr. Ray Stanz in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, his company has come up with some spooky cocktails to help you celebrate.

Afterlife also and pays tribute to Dan's Ghostbusters co-creator and star Harold Ramis, who died in 2014: Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace play his character Egon Spengler's grandkids, who find themselves getting into the family business when their town gets haunted.

The film will see Akyroyd reuniting with Bill Murray's Dr. Peter Venkman and Ernie Hudson's Winston Zeddemore, along with original cast members Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

So strap on your proton packs and get that shaker out, for these signature drinks:

Stay Puft

2 oz.Crystal Head Vodka

1 tsp. Marshmallow Syrup

4 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

1 Marshmallow

Sprinkle of Sea Salt

Directions: Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend. Pour into a glass. Garnish with a marshmallow and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Slimer's Revenge

2 oz. Crystal Head Onyx

1 1⁄2 oz. Pineapple Juice

3⁄4 oz. Lemon Juice

3⁄4 oz. Honey Simple Syrup

1 tsp. Matcha Powder

Fresh Mint Sprig

Directions: Combine all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake. Strain over ice in a Collins glass. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

Gozer the Destroyer

1 oz. Crystal Head Onyx

2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

4 oz. Guava Gose Beer

1⁄2 oz. Vanilla Syrup

5-6 Fresh Basil Leaves

Directions: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and gently muddle. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Double strain into a Collins glass with a salted rim and ice. Garnish with a fresh basil crown.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

