Tyler man pleads guilty after daughter suffers frostbite during winter storm

Tyler man pleads guilty after daughter suffers frostbite during winter stormTYLER — A Tyler man pleaded guilty on Monday to causing injury to his disabled daughter during the winter storm earlier this year. According to our news partner KETK, Glenn Caldwell, Jr., 45, was originally arrested in April after a police investigation led to the discovery that he had neglected to get medical care for his 17-year-old, mentally disabled daughter, whose feet were severely frostbitten and had to be amputated following the brutal winter storm in February . He was charged with injury to a child/disabled individual by omission and has been held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. A sentencing date has not been set. A sentencing date has not been set.



