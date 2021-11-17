A tearful Tom Holland tells fans that new ‘Spider-Man’ trailer is just “the tip of the iceberg”

November 17, 2021

As previously reported, the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted Tuesday night. Star Tom Holland himself surprised fans at an event in Los Angeles, and teared up after watching the preview along with them. In fact, he prompted the folks at the Regal Theater in Sherman Oaks to play it twice, addressing the crowd both times.

Holland didn't dish any spoilers, but hinted that for all the multiverse madness in the trailer -- which includes former Spider-Man movie villains Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, Lizard, entering the MCU -- there's more to come in the film.

"Trust me when I say that that is the tip of the iceberg," promised Holland. "You'll be on your feet, you'll be screaming," he enthused, before adding, "I want to tell you everything, but I can't."

Tom could be referring to persistent reporting that previous Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will enter Holland's Spider-Verse to battle those baddies who've appeared in their films, played by Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Hayden Church, Jamie Foxx, and Rhys Ifans. However, Maguire and Garfield, weren't seen in the trailer. In fact, Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius hints he expected to see Maguire, too, telling Holland on screen, "You're not Peter Parker."

After the trailer played to thunderous applause, Holland said, "It's really overwhelming...To see your reaction, means that we've been doing something right." Holland, 25, also got choked up recalling when he was cast at age 18 to play the hero, for his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War. "[Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige called me...and changed my life."

Opening December 17, Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, the latter of which is owned by ABC News' parent company Disney.







