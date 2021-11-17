‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Chris S. is sent packing

The Bachelorette headed to Michelle Young's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday, but even a change in venue couldn't stop Chris S. from trying to chip away at Nayte's frontrunner status.

After pulling Michelle aside at last week's rose ceremony to accuse Nayte of being too cocky and not being there for her, Chris thought he had taken some of the wind out of Nayte's sails, while upping his own status with Michelle.

Instead, Nayte scored a one-on-one date with Michelle, while Chris was left competing with nine other men for Michelle's time, which he failed to get.

Desperate, Chris brazenly crashed her date with Nayte to voice disappointment that the warnings about his fellow suitor "had fallen on deaf ears."

After pointing out Chris' "negative attitude" during the group date she explained that she wanted "a man who will stand and support me when I speak, and not a man who speaks for me." Nayte got the date rose, while Chris was shown the door.

Also sent home on Tuesday were Casey, Clayton and Leroy.

Another one-on-one date with "Minnesota" Joe led to his revelation that a career-ending sports injury led to severe anxiety, depression and, ultimately, thoughts of suicide. Michelle praised him for battling through it and offered him the date rose.

Here are the other men remaining after the rose ceremony:

Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Ore

Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minn.

Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, Fla

Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, Texas

Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, N.J.

Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, Calif.

Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

The Bachelorette continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

