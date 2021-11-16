Aggies add RB Le’veon Moss to strong college football recruiting class

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 6:39 pm

By TOM VANHAAREN

Texas A&M football is vying for the No. 1 recruiting class with less than a month to go until the early signing period, and the Aggies took a step closer on Tuesday with the commitment of ESPN 300 running back Le’veon Moss.

A 6-foot, 190-pound running back out of Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Moss is the No. 45-ranked recruit overall and the ninth commitment for the Aggies ranked in the top 150.

At one point in his recruitment, Moss had been committed to Alabama, but he decommitted in August. He had interest from some of the top programs in the country, including in-state LSU.

Before his commitment, Texas A&M had the No. 6 recruiting class overall and had been steadily rising in the rankings, moving up from No. 9 in the past week. The staff got its biggest commitment of the class on Nov. 6, when the No. 1 prospect overall, defensive tackle Walter Nolen, committed to the Aggies.

With Moss on board, the coaches now have the No. 1-ranked defensive tackle, the No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback ( Conner Weigman), the No. 3 back (Moss), the No. 3 safety ( Bryce Anderson), the No. 1 tight end ( Donovan Green) and nine total commitments from recruits ranked in the top 10 of their respective positions.

The class isn’t close to being done, however, and Jimbo Fisher very well could have the top class once the early signing period is over. The coaches still have targets remaining, including three five-star prospects: defensive end Shemar Stewart, linebacker Harold Perkins and receiver Evan Stewart. In addition, they are pursuing cornerback Denver Harris (No. 22 overall) and No. 37-ranked Enai White, one of the top defensive ends in the class, among others.

Alabama is currently at No. 1 overall with Georgia at No. 2, while Penn State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame round out the top five.

