Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson ‘Return-ing to Hogwarts’, on HBO Max

On the 20th anniversary of the release of the first Harry Potter film, HBO Max has announced that Harry, Ron, and Hermione are going back to school.

Specifically, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will appear together in Harry Potter 20thAnniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a special that will debut on December 1.

HBO Max says the project, "will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."

The special will feature interviews with cast members including Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort, as well as Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), director Chris Columbus "and many more."

In case you need to catch up, or if you just want to celebrate the 20th birthday of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, all eight Potter movies are currently available on the streaming service. 

