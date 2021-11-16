Well-known pastor faces additional theft charge

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm

TYLER — Another theft charge has been filed against a well-known East Texas pastor. According to our news partner KETK, jail records show that the latest charge against Jerome Milton is for theft of property worth between $30,000 and $150,000 from an elderly individual. There were no immediate details on that charge. It was earlier reported that Milton was accused of taking money from an elderly couple and stealing from his previous church. Milton has been out of jail since Oct. 22, according to records.

Go Back