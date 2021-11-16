Animal cruelty case in Smith County

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 3:48 pm

WINONA – Smith County Animal Control and the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office Tuesday rescued about 30 dogs they say were suffering from animal cruelty at a property in Winona. According to our news partner KETK, the constable’s office says about 40 dogs have been rescued from the same place in the last year. The SPCA said they have used thousands of dollars and resources to help the residents take care of their dogs but that the owners still did not provide proper care for the animals. After many visits, the organization asked authorities to step in. The animals will now receive treatment from county veterinarians. The owners of the dogs will have to appear in court in ten days to try to get their animals back. Currently, they are not facing any charges.

Go Back