Life sentence for attack on officers

November 16, 2021
Life sentence for attack on officersGILMER — Authorities in Upshur County say 56-year-old Craig Harwart has been sentenced to life in prison for an attack on law officers. According to a news release, in November 2020, Harwart demanded at gunpoint that a gas station clerk in Gilmer turn on the gas pumps, shot 16 rounds into the ceiling, and then shot at a customer’s car, striking it multiple times. Law officers responded, and the incident developed into a pursuit — and ultimately a barricade — with Harwart firing on two officers and later exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Harwart was eventually captured after suffering gunshot wounds. One law officer was also hit by gunfire. Officials say no serious injuries were involved.



