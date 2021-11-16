Today is Tuesday November 16, 2021
Trial set for Texas officer who shot Black woman in home

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 3:47 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A trial date has been set early next year for a former Fort Worth police officer charged with murder after shooting a Black woman through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in 2019. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Tarrant County judge on Tuesday scheduled Aaron Dean’s trial in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson for Jan. 10. Jury selection is set to begin six days earlier, although Judge David Hagerman indicated he’s expecting a Dean’s lawyers to seek a change of venue. Such a motion could further delay the case.



