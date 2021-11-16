“Fully vaccinated” ‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hough, 36, announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, telling his followers in a video: "I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I have just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out."

The pro dancer, who has won the Mirror Ball trophy six times, as well as three Emmys for his choreography on the show, said he's feeling "OK" and "strong."

"I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals [and] doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can," he added. "I'm currently in quarantine, and I'll make sure I keep you guys all updated with what's going on."

Hough, who just appeared on Monday's episode of DWTS, ended the video by sending "a lot of love" to his followers and urging them to "stay safe." He also said he was rescheduling his shows in Las Vegas, which were set to take place this week, and will "announce the new dates shortly."

The news comes as DWTS is set to air its season-30 finale in less than a week, with the episode set to take place on Monday, Nov. 22.

Hough isn't the only person on DWTS this season to be diagnosed with COVID-19: contestant Cody Rigsby and his pro dancer partner, Cheryl Burke, each had breakthrough cases despite them both being vaccinated. The pair recovered and have made it to the season 30 finals alongside contestants JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Iman Shumpert, whose respective pro dancer partners are Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten and Daniella Karagach.

