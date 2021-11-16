Roberts encouraged by declining COVID numbers, still urges vaccinations

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 11:55 am

TYLER — There’s more encouraging news on COVID-19 in East Texas. Minimal spread is now reported throughout his agency’s seven-county area — and NET Health’s George Roberts says that’s great news, particularly with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching. Roberts adds that Tyler’s hospital number is now in the 60s, the lowest it’s been since July. But he still wants things to get better — and he continues to recommend vaccinations, which remain widely available throughout the area.

