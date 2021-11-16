Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ will feature a ‘Blossom’ reunion

The season two premiere of Mayim Bialik's Fox series Call Me Kat will reunite her with her co-stars from the beloved 1990s series Blossom.

Blossom stars Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oy, and Michael Stoyanov will appear as versions of themselves, making a stop at the Louisville cafe where Call Me Kat's titular character, played by Bialik, works.

A promo for the premiere shows Kat introducing delivery man Oscar -- played by Christopher Rivas -- to the stars of her "favorite show growing up."

"This is Joey and Jenna and...," says Bialik's Kat, struggling to identify Stoyanov.

"Michael!" he says, to which Kat replies, "Right."

Kat also grabs a photo with the trio, which Stoyanov quips he'll be "cropped right out of."

The Big Bang Theory alum and current Jeopardy! host also tweeted the news, captioning a picture of wearing one of Blossom's trademark hats, "Whoa. This is some big fun news…. a Blossom cast reunion is coming! Are you as excited as I am?!" followed by the hashtags, #Blossom #Blossomcast #Blossomcastreunion.

Blossom ran on NBC for five seasons from 1991-1995 and starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her dad and two older brothers, played by Lawrence and Stoyanov. Von Oy played Six Lemeure, Blossom's best friend.

Call Me Kat season two premieres January 9 on Fox.

