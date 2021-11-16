City of Marshall issues water notice

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 10:44 am

MARSHALL — On Wednesday, November 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. water on South Garrett, Mildred Lee Avenue, and Wingwood Drive in Marshall will be temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in a new 12” water main on Travis Street. During this process, city contractors will be disconnecting the old 12” water main and tying it into the new 12” water main located at Travis Street and South Garrett. If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by the afternoon, according to a city news release. As of right now, there is no boil water notice being issued. Officials say the city will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

