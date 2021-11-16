Today is Tuesday November 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City of Marshall issues water notice

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 10:44 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City of Marshall issues water noticeMARSHALL — On Wednesday, November 17, beginning at 8:00 a.m. water on South Garrett, Mildred Lee Avenue, and Wingwood Drive in Marshall will be temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in a new 12” water main on Travis Street. During this process, city contractors will be disconnecting the old 12” water main and tying it into the new 12” water main located at Travis Street and South Garrett. If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by the afternoon, according to a city news release. As of right now, there is no boil water notice being issued. Officials say the city will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design